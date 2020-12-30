OMAHA, NEB. — David Tomlinson has been named senior vice president and chief information officer at Scoular, effective Jan. 19, 2021.

Mr. Tomlinson will lead Scoular’s IT function and the company’s efforts to utilize technology to create solutions for its customers and drive company growth.

“Technology is revolutionizing the agricultural industry, driving both efficiency and innovation,” said Paul T. Maass, chief executive officer of Scoular. “With 20 years of IT experience, David understands the importance of partnering with business functions to maintain existing technology as well as explore and integrate new solutions. We are thrilled he is joining Scoular.”

Previously, Mr. Tomlinson spent more than 15 years at Conagra Brands in various positions, including his most recent role as vice president of information technology, leading the business relationship management IT organization. He also has held management positions in IT at Conagra Brands supporting sales and marketing, supply chain planning, trade and web development. He began his career as a senior systems developer at Hewlett-Packard.

Mr. Tomlinson a bachelor’s degree in computer science at the University of Texas at Dallas.