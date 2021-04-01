WASHINGTON — In a year of immense, unprecedented challenges, the US Department of Agriculture thrived in its service to Americans, Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue said earlier this month.

“While this was a tough year with the coronavirus, historic wildfires, and weather damage, USDA met these challenges with a multitude of programs and services to support Americans and keep our agricultural sector running and responsive to the country’s needs,” Mr. Perdue said. “We salute our mission areas and agencies for keeping our customers front and center, serving the American people, farmers, ranchers, foresters, and producers.”

Mr. Perdue lauded the USDA for its accomplishments in 2020, which included programs to keep Americans from going hungry, a trade deal with China that led to a record pace of exports, and payments to agricultural producers to help them absorb costs of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A few of the USDA’s most noteworthy accomplishments of 2020:

View slideshow of the USDA's accomplishments in 2020.