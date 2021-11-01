Handtmann’s flexible rotary cut-off solution deposits semi-liquid batters and gluten-free bread dough in a variety of shapes and sizes with precision and scaling accuracy. It features pneumatic rotary cutting and is designed for flexibility with a single manifold that accepts interchangeable inserts. Handtmann’s servo-driven flow divider handles product gently through the entire product path and delivers reliable +/-1% scaling accuracy to all lanes. Reliable precision helps maintain natural product quality and create the highest product value.

(847) 808-1100 • www.handtmann.us