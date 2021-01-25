Wire Belt Co. of America launches its newest conveyor belt, Ladder-Track. The conveyor belt is designed with a flat, uniform surface for gentle product handling. Its lightweight and basic configuration makes it an economic and cost-effective style of belting for many different environments. Typical applications that the LadderTrack conveyor belt can be found in are dough proofing, frying and glazing. Some advantages include smooth edges for easy movement around transfers, easy assembly and disassembly, and positive drive to ensure no tracking issues.

