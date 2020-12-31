MANHATTAN, KAN. — The Kansas Wheat Commission, Red Star Yeast and King Arthur Flour are seeking bread recipes for a competition that is part of the 2021 National Festival of Breads. Entries will be accepted Jan. 8 through Feb. 22 for the best original yeast bread recipes in the United States.

The event, which is being held virtually in 2021, is split between two divisions: adult and youth. Each division has sub-categories for each, including:

Adult Categories

Savory rolls: herb, garlic, onion, cheese, etc.

Sweet bread/rolls: tea rings, braided breads, variations of cinnamon rolls, fruit/nut rolls, twists, etc.; with or without icing.

Traditional bread: white, wheat, whole grain, multi-grain, etc. May be any shape: rectangle, round, braided, etc. A bread great for sandwiches.

Youth Categories

Sweet rolls: variations of cinnamon rolls, fruit/nut rolls, twists, etc.; with or without icing.

Creative bread shape: edible yeast bread sculpture, i.e. animals, flowers, team mascot, sports theme, holiday, colored yeast dough, etc.

Winners will be notified in early May 2021, with online voting for the contest’s “People’s Choice” award beginning on May 14, 2021.

“The National Festival of Breads is the only baking competition of its kind, recognizing the best bakers' skills and creativity,” said Cindy Falk, co-chairperson of the event and nutrition educator for the Kansas Wheat Commission. “This year’s virtual contest builds upon the rich tradition of grassroots support that has made the festival an experience like none other.”

The Festival of Breads was established in 1990 by the WheatHearts, an auxiliary of the Kansas Association of Wheat Growers.

Additional information and past recipes may be found here.