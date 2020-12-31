The Vemag bar extruder from Reiser is a superior solution for producing a wide variety of multi-component bars. The Vemag features a powerful, positive displacement double-screw pump that provides the highest levels of portioning accuracy. Large inclusions like whole nuts, chocolate chunks and dried fruit are not damaged or crushed. For high-volume production, a Vemag waterwheel flow divider can be added to the line. The waterwheel delivers equal portions across multiple lanes without the need for operators to dial in valves or motor.

(781) 821-1290 • www.reiser.com