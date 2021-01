The Wave SSP 600/800 Servo Bun Divider from Stewart Systems, a Middleby Bakery company, introduces the latest in innovation, giving the ultimate in lane control scaling via individual servo pumps per each lane of dough. The large-diameter polymer double screws rotate slowly and prevent dough sticking. The result is a higher quality product, truly round dough balls, with lower shear and substantially lower pressure on dough than our competitors.

