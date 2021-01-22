The Integra-D is Urschel’s newest addition to the Affinity line. The high-performance dicer features operation at the push of a button. The machine is designed with the cutting zone completely separate from the mechanical zone. Hinged access panels ease maintenance and part changeovers. The dicer is powered by a 10 horsepower (7.5 kW) motor. The new three-dimensional dicer accepts products up to 4.5 inches (114 mm). Product is delivered to a feed hopper and enters a rotating impeller. Centrifugal force holds the product against the inside of the case.

