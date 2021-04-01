KANSAS CITY — James Boddicker, Nico Roesler and Tom Huppe have been promoted at Sosland Publishing Co. (SPC), publisher of bake, Baking & Snack, Food Business News, Milling & Baking News, Pet Food Processing, Supermarket Perimeter and World Grain and associated websites.

“Like the industries we serve, Sosland Publishing Co. has experienced extraordinary growth in digital sales during the past year,” said Charles S. Sosland, chief executive officer. “The baking, food processing and grain industries are grappling with rapid change, and I am confident these talented professionals together with the rest of the SPC sales team will help advertisers meet their marketing objectives in 2021 and beyond.”

James Boddicker has been promoted to national sales manager for Baking & Snack. In this role, he will lead the development of the magazine’s print and digital properties and work closely with Baking & Snack’s advertisers to support their marketing strategies and goals.

“I am very excited to be transitioning into the role of national sales manager for Baking & Snack,” Mr. Boddicker said. “We have a fantastic team led by publisher Mike Gude, who was instrumental in the start of Baking & Snack, and an incredibly well-respected editorial team that has made the magazine such a trusted resource for the grain-based foods industry for more than 40 years.”

Mr. Boddicker has been with Sosland since 2016 and was most recently national sales manager for bake and Supermarket Perimeter. He is a board member of the Midwest Allied Trades of the Baking Industry and a member of the American Society of Baking (ASB).

Mr. Roesler has moved from his role as managing editor of Baking & Snack to account executive. In this position, Mr. Roesler will manage key accounts for Baking & Snack and Milling & Baking News and coordinate sales and editorial initiatives to better serve advertisers across print and digital products.

Mr. Roesler came to Sosland in 2016 as IBIE managing editor before joining Baking & Snack as managing editor. He has been a member of ASB since 2016.

“I’m thrilled to build on the industry relationships and knowledge I’ve developed over the past four years as managing editor to serve our readers and industry partners,” Mr. Roesler said.

Mr. Huppe has been promoted to account executive. Mr. Huppe will support advertising accounts for Baking & Snack, Milling & Baking News and Food Business News.

In 2017, he joined Sosland as a sales associate and worked with a range of SPC publications. During this time, he developed relationships across industries and created impactful marketing programs for advertisers. He is a member of Allied Trades of the Baking Industry and ASB.

“These promotions come at an exciting time for Sosland and the industries we serve,” Mr. Gude said. “Since joining the company, these three individuals have consistently demonstrated success in their positions and brought a new level of innovation to our publications. As Sosland approaches its 100th anniversary, they will play an important role in our strategy for continued growth.”