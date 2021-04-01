CANTON, MASS. — Dunkin’ is pumping up its plant-based offerings with the new Southwest Veggie Power Breakfast Sandwich, created in collaboration with Kellogg Co.

The Southwest Veggie Power Breakfast Sandwich features a MorningStar Farms Black Bean Patty, made with black beans, brown rice, onions, corn, soy protein, tomatoes, green chiles, green pepper, red bell peppers, cilantro, chipotle pepper and jalapeño pepper. The patty is layered with an egg white omelet filled with spinach, bell peppers and onions, topped with aged white cheddar cheese and served on a multigrain thin. The sandwich contains 410 calories, 26 grams of protein and 23 grams of whole grains.

“This sandwich is really exciting for MorningStar Farms because it delivers a veggie-centric option for Dunkin’ guests, giving them a great plant-based protein patty,” said Dara Schuster, senior director of marketing for plant-based protein at Kellogg. “The sandwich has a kick of heat from the MorningStar Farms Black Bean Patty, offering a flavorful breakfast sandwich that packs 26 grams of protein and celebrates real recognizable ingredients. Flexitarian eating is on the rise and we're thrilled to deliver new menu items that can satisfy everyone.”

Over the past two years, Dunkin’ has added a number of plant-based picks to its menu. In 2019, Dunkin’ launched the Beyond Sausage Breakfast Sandwich, and in 2020, the restaurant chain introduced vegan-friendly Planet Oat Oatmilk to its menu. Dunkin’ customers may add almond milk or Planet Oat Oatmilk to any beverage.

“Dunkin’ is proud to expand our plant-based offerings with the introduction of the new Southwest Veggie Power Breakfast Sandwich to meet the needs of our guests and provide the flexitarian and vegetarian options they crave to keep running any time of day,” said Jill Nelson, vice president of marketing and culinary at Dunkin’, a subsidiary of Inspire Brands, Inc.