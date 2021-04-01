CHICAGO — McDonald’s Corp is launching a trio of new chicken sandwiches beginning Feb. 24. All three options feature a new crispy all-white meat chicken fillet and are served on a new toasted, buttered potato roll.

The Crispy Chicken Sandwich is topped with crinkle cut pickles and served on a new toasted, buttered potato roll.

The Spicy Chicken Sandwich features spicy pepper sauce and crinkle cut pickles on a toasted potato roll.

The Deluxe Chicken Sandwich is layered with shredded lettuce, Roma tomatoes and mayo.

“We’ve heard our customers loud and clear, and we know they’re craving more chicken options,” said Linda VanGosen, vice president of menu innovation at McDonald’s. “We’re confident all chicken fans — from traditionalists to spice enthusiasts — will discover a new menu favorite they’ll come back for time and time again.”

The trio of new sandwiches is the latest launch in the ongoing chicken sandwich wars waged between Popeyes and Chick-fil-A in August 2019. In May 2020, KFC and Golden Chick threw their hats in the ring. In June 2020, Checkers and Rally’s restaurants, Sonic and Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken introduced their own iterations. Most recently, in October 2020, Wendy’s, Church’s Chicken and Zaxby’s debuted their own chicken sandwiches.