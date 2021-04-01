While it is advantageous that in fresh doughs yeast remains more active than in frozen doughs, it is the fermentation process itself that also makes fresh doughs more challenging to store, ship, and produce to scale. The active yeast in fresh doughs creates changes in texture and flavor over time. If a fresh dough is left too long to ferment, there comes a point where the natural processes begin to have a negative effect. Refrigeration can help to slow fermentation, thereby extending the life of a fresh dough. This white paper explores common challenges that come with using fresh, chilled doughs and introduces CoolSmart® Command yeast, an innovative refrigerated dough solution from the baking experts at Lesaffre Corporation.
|Sign up for our free newsletters
From breaking news to R&D insights, we’ll send you the top stories affecting the industry.
|Subscribe