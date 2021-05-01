ARLINGTON, VA. — The National Grain and Feed Association has named Michael J. Seyfert as its new chief executive officer, effective March 1, 2021.

Mr. Seyfert will succeed retiring CEO, Randy Gordon, who has served NGFA for nearly 43 years and the past eight as CEO.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to have Michael join NGFA’s outstanding 13-member team of dedicated staff professionals,” said JoAnn Brouillette, chairman of the NGFA. “He has the vision, energy, intellect, experience, leadership qualities and contacts in Washington to build on NGFA’s already strong record of achievement in serving the grain, animal feed/animal food, grain processing and milling, and export industry. We’re excited about what the future holds under his leadership as NGFA begins its 125th year in 2021.”

Mr. Seyfert has corporate and government experience, and currently is director of government and industry affairs for FMC Corp. In that role, he coordinates and directs the company’s federal, state and local North America government and industry affairs program.

Before FMC, Mr. Seyfert worked from 1997-2013 on the staff of former US Senator Pat Roberts, capped by serving two years as staff director of the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee from 2011-13. During that time, he managed a professional staff team of 12 and oversaw the development and Senate approval of the farm bill that became much of the foundation for final legislation enacted on Feb. 7, 2014.

During his nearly 25 years working in the nation’s capital, Mr. Seyfert has interacted and served in leadership roles with a host of agricultural producer, commodity and agribusiness associations. These include serving as chair and past vice chair of CropLife America’s Federal Affairs Committee, co-chair of CropLife America’s Trade Working Group, past co-chair of the National Corn Growers Association’s Agri-Industry Council; and as a member of the Farm Foundation’s Roundtable Steering Committee.

“Joining the NGFA family during its 125th anniversary is an honor and a privilege,” Mr. Seyfert said. “I am excited to lead one of the top agricultural organizations in the United States and its talented, dedicated staff into its next 125 years. NGFA has a history of vision and leadership that continuously moves the industry forward. It also provides services essential to the daily operations and success of its member companies. I understand the important value of these functions and am committed to their continued strength.

“I also thank Randy Gordon for his nearly 43 years of leadership and service to NGFA and its members. I congratulate and wish him all the best as he begins this next chapter.”