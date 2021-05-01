NEW YORK — Randy J. Greben has been named chief financial officer at Blue Apron Holdings, Inc.

He brings more than 20 years of finance and e-commerce operations experience to the meal kit company. He most recently was senior vice president and CFO at ANN Inc., a subsidiary of Ascena Retail Group, Inc., where he oversaw corporate and brand finance, strategic planning, e-commerce product management, loyalty programs and several new business activations for the Ann Taylor, LOFT and Lou & Grey brands. Before that, he was CFO and general manager at Quidsi, an Amazon subsidiary and owner of diapers.com, soap.com and wag.com. He also was central finance director for Tesco’s US venture, Fresh & Easy Neighborhood Markets, and manager of forecasting and analysis for Yum! Brands, Inc.’s Taco Bell business.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in hotel and restaurant administration from Cornell University and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of California, Irvine – Paul Merage School of Business.

In his new role, Mr. Greben will be responsible for Blue Apron’s financial strategy and treasury functions. He will report to Linda Findley Kozlowski, president and chief executive officer.

“Randy has helped drive growth in new business operations across different sales channels, while also implementing strategies to efficiently manage business operations,” Ms. Kozlowski said. “We believe that his experience across direct-to-consumer, e-commerce and the food industry will be an asset to our senior management team and finance department. I look forward to Randy’s contributions in 2021 as we continue to build on our 2020 progress and the execution of our growth strategy.”