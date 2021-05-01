RUSSELL, KAN. — Dawn Crampton has been named product development and innovation manager at PureField Ingredients, a supplier of wheat protein for manufacturers of baked foods, meat alternative products and pet food. In her new role, Ms. Crampton will be responsible for competitive analysis, product positioning and expanding into new market segments.

She joins the company from Flowers Foods, Inc., where she was product innovation manager. Before that she was product development manager and technical service manager at Kerr Concentrates, a supplier of fruit and vegetable ingredients, and a food technologist at Supplement Sciences, Inc.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in bioresource research (food quality), food science and chemistry from Oregon State University and a master’s degree in business administration from Western Governors University.

“Dawn has all the tools to help us create the ultimate customer experience,” said John Keaveney, vice president of food ingredients at PureField Ingredients. “She has a deep technical expertise, a proven track record of formulating new products, and the ability to drive business growth in targeted segments.”

The company also announced it is expanding its wheat protein facility in Russell, Kan. The expansion will increase production by 50% and is expected to be completed in early 2022.

“We’re seeing tremendous demand from food manufacturers who want safe, affordable and high-quality wheat protein,” said Greg Thompson, chief executive officer of PureField Ingredients. “By significantly increasing our capacity to produce local, traceable and sustainable wheat protein, PureField Ingredients is well-positioned to meet this growing market demand.”