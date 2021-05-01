WESTPORT, CONN. — Michael Mardy, a former senior vice president and chief financial officer of Nabisco Biscuit Co. in the mid-1990s, has joined the board of directors of Newman’s Own, Inc., a food and beverage company that gives 100% of its profits to charity.

Mr. Mardy most recently was executive vice president, CFO and board director at Tumi Holdings, Inc., a retailer of luggage and travel accessories. Prior to that, he was executive vice president and CFO of Keystone Foods LLC, a global food products manufacturer. Earlier in his career he held senior-level financial positions with Nabisco, Inc.

Currently, Mr. Mardy is a board director of top fashion retail brands Vince Holdings and LULUS Fashion Lounge. In the past, he was a board director for several publicly traded companies, including True Leaf Brands, David’s Tea, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters and Modus Link Global Solutions. He also previously served on the New York Stock Exchange Advisory Board.

Mr. Mardy received a bachelor’s degree at Princeton University and a master’s degree in business administration at Rutgers University. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a member of the New Jersey Society of CPAs.