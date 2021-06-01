DENVER — Dessert supplier Steven Robert Original Desserts is set to begin operating under a new name this month. Beginning Jan. 7 the company will be known as Steven Charles — A Dessert Company (Steven Charles).

According to the company, the name change pays homage to Steven Fabos, founder and co-chief executive officer, and Charles Kosmont, chairman and co-CEO, while building on its history of desserts.

In addition to the name change, Steven Charles has unveiled a new logo mirroring its dessert creations, which include cakes, brownies and bars, cookies and spoonables. A new website will be launched in February.

Mr. Fabos founded the company in 1995 in a one-room bakery in Los Angeles. As demand for the company’s small-batch cheesecakes grew, Mr. Fabos expanded the business over the next 10 years, opening large-scale commercial bakeries in Aurora, Colo., and Pembroke, NC. In 2004, Mr. Kosmont, a Venezuelan immigrant with a passion for agriculture and an eye for finding fresh ingredients, joined the company.

“Our company mission is to encourage the celebration of life’s small joys,” said Rebecca O’Hara, president of Steven Charles. “Our iconic desserts represent the pioneering spirit and commitment to excellence that Steven Fabos and Charles Kosmont stand for. We are proud to honor this rich heritage and take the next step in our company’s evolution as we work together to shape our company’s future and make everyone’s lives a little sweeter.”

Steven Charles will continue to own and operate the ZEST and Ticklebelly dessert brands and looks forward to strengthening and expanding its portfolio of customers across all segments of foodservice, including restaurants, hotels, theaters, grocery stores, and retail in-store bakeries.