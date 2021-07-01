WESTCHESTER, ILL. — Ingredion Inc. has hired Eric Seip as senior vice president, global operations and chief supply chain officer. In his new role, Mr. Seip will be responsible for leading global manufacturing, supply chain and procurement excellence, driving world-class safety, delivering cost savings through efficiency management, and accelerating digital transformation. He also will develop, implement and maintain supply chain strategies to ensure the continued identification and assimilation of innovative thinking and best practices.

Mr. Seip will report directly to James P. Zallie, president and chief executive officer of Ingredion. He will become a member of the company’s executive leadership team, effective Jan. 11.

“Eric is a talented professional with a demonstrated track record of driving operational excellence and continuous improvement across global manufacturing networks,” Mr. Zallie said. “Eric brings substantial experience leading global supply chains, delivering transformative solutions and accelerating digital initiatives. His expertise will be invaluable as we continue to execute our Driving Growth Roadmap and leverage the strength of our supply chain as a competitive advantage. I am thrilled to have a leader of Eric’s caliber join our executive leadership team.”

Prior to joining Ingredion Mr. Seip was senior vice president of global procurement and supply chain at ChampionX, a global oil and gas services company. Earlier, he spent nearly 11 years at Ecolab in a variety of senior vice president supply chain roles.

He received a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from the University of Pittsburgh and a master’s degree in finance from Pepperdine University.