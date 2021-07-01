KANSAS CITY— Charlotte Atchley has been promoted to editor of Baking & Snack, a Sosland Publishing Co. (SPC) magazine. Dan Malovany, who has been serving as interim editor, will become executive editor.

In addition, Michelle Smith has been named features editor at Baking & Snack, while Taryn Parker has joined the editorial team as associate digital editor.

“I’m thankful for the opportunity to lead Baking & Snack into the next phase of its impressive history,” Ms. Atchley said. “My team and I are ready to continue providing you with the best insights into trends, formulating and equipment technology that you have come to expect. We’re excited to try new ideas to meet you where you are while remaining true to the magazine’s roots, as the leading authority on all things baking and snack.”

As editor, Ms. Atchley will oversee the magazine’s editorial activities and spearhead new digital efforts.

Ms. Atchley joined the publication in 2011 as assistant editor and most recently was senior editor from 2014 to 2020. During that time, she has covered baking industry news, trends and events, moderated trade show panels, participated in three cycles of IBIE and launched the magazine’s first podcast Since Sliced Bread.

Michelle Smith (left), features editor, and Taryn Parker, associate digital editor, of Baking & Snack. Before joining SPC and while attending graduate school, Ms. Atchley gained baking industry experience while working at B.K. Bakery in Jefferson City, Mo. She has a bachelor’s degree in communications from Southwest Baptist University and a master’s degree in journalism from the University of Missouri.

“Charlotte is a talented editor with deep knowledge and experience within the baking industry,” said Josh Sosland, president of SPC. “Her exemplary work in launching the Since Sliced Bread podcast demonstrates her commitment to building the presence of Baking & Snack in the digital space, and I’m confident Charlotte will thoughtfully elevate the publication’s position within the baking industry. Additionally, I’m grateful to Dan Malovany for his role as interim editor over the last several months and the continued excellence of his editorial work.”

As executive editor, Mr. Malovany will continue to write for the magazine and provide editorial guidance. He also will act as a key adviser as the publication’s staff expands.

Prior to stepping up as Baking & Snack’s interim editor, Mr. Malovany, was editorial director. He has been with the magazine for more than 10 years and has covered the wholesale baking industry for more than 30 years.

Ms. Smith joins Baking & Snack from Influence and Co., a content marketing company. As an editor on the marketing team, Ms. Smith helped clients create content for their company websites and for publications such as Fast Co. and Entrepreneur. She also held editorial positions at The Kansas City Star, USA Today and the Des Moines Register. Ms. Smith has bachelor’s degrees in journalism and political science from the University of Missouri.

Before joining Baking & Snack, Ms. Parker was marketing coordinator at American Outdoor Brands. She has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and psychology from the University of Missouri. During college, Ms. Parker was a reporter at the Columbia Missourian and Vox Magazine.

A monthly magazine published for 40 years, Baking & Snack covers baking and other grain-based foods operations, product development and news.