MELTON MOWBRAY, UNITED KINGDOM — Samworth Brothers, a United Kingdom-based food manufacturer, has acquired a majority stake in Higgidy. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

In 2019, Samworth Brothers acquired a minority stake in Higgidy, with the option of increasing its stake at a future date.

“We entered into the partnership with Samworth Brothers because of shared vision and values and the last 18 months have proven the wisdom of that decision, with the Higgidy brand seeing over 30% growth,” said Mark Campbell, chief executive officer, Higgidy.

Founded in 2003 and based in Shoreham-by-Sea, UK, Higgidy produces a range of savory bakery products, including pies, quiches, muffins, rolls and tortillas.

“Over the past 17 years the Higgidy team has created a much-loved and successful premium consumer brand,” said Flor Healy, CEO, Samworth Brothers. “Samworth Brothers is delighted to be part of the next chapter in Higgidy’s development. The brand fits well with our own strategic priorities in terms of owning distinctive brands, strength in savory pasty and food-to-go and the further development of our plant-based business.”

Under its 14 brands, Samworth Brothers manufactures foodservice, meat, pastry, sports nutrition and prepared meal products.

Following the acquisition, Higgidy will remain a separate business, maintaining its current leadership team and manufacturing facilities.

“The Samworth Brothers and Higgidy boards recognize that it is important to nurture the entrepreneurial culture at Higgidy so while Higgidy will enjoy the support of the wider Samworth Brothers group we will continue to drive the Higgidy brand from our expanding manufacturing base in Shoreham-by-Sea,” Mr. Campbell said.