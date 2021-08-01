NEW YORK — Allergen-friendly cookie maker Partake Foods, Inc. closed a $4.8 million Series A fundraising round led by investors including Lotus Bakeries’ FF2032 corporate venture fund, CircleUp Growth Partners, Kevin Johnson’s Black Capital, Black Star Fund, Seattle Seahawks’ Bobby Wagner, Chuck Muth, John Foraker and Robyn Rihanna Fenty.

Founded in 2016, Partake Foods offers a range of gluten-free cookies that are free from the eight major allergens, including dairy, eggs, fish, shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat and soy. Products include crunchy and soft-baked cookies in such flavors as birthday cake, triple chocolate and ginger snap. The brand recently launched a five-in-one baking mix that is free of the top eight allergens.

Founder and chief executive officer Denise Woodard left a decade-long career at the Coca-Cola Co. to launch the brand after her infant daughter was diagnosed with severe food allergies. The company previously raised $1 million in funding from investors including Jay-Z’s venture fund, Marcy Venture Partners. Partake cookies are sold nationwide at Target, Whole Foods Market and Sprouts Farmers Market stores.

“With this group of strategic partners and added financing, Partake continues our mission of making super delicious and safe food that those with and without dietary restrictions can enjoy,” Ms. Woodard said. “The demand for thoughtfully-made cookies, snacks and treats is clear, and we are excited to continue to provide plant-based, safe, and crave worthy foods to consumers.”

Ms. Woodard plans to use the funding from the latest round to expand her team, marketing, product line and distribution. Mr. Muth, chief growth officer at Beyond Meat, and Aditi Dash, partner at CircleUp Growth Partners, will join Partake Foods’ board.

"We believe that Partake is building a platform for better-for-you snacking,” Ms. Dash said. “Our conviction in the brand is strengthened by data — Partake’s offline and online performance are best-in-class for the category, and we are excited to support Denise’s vision as she builds Partake into a household name.”