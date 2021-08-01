MINNEAPOLIS — Generals Mills, Inc.’s Nature Valley brand and the National Parks Foundation have completed a project to restore access to national parks trails across the United States. A $3 million donation by Nature Valley allowed the foundation to restore 10,000 miles of national park trails over the past three years.

Through the initiative, National Parks Foundation service corps crews were able to remove invasive species, clear corridors, repair structures and manage other repair projects to make 19 park trails across 16 states more accessible to visitors. Sites aided by the initiative include Yosemite National Park in California, Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming and Carlsbad Caverns National Park in New Mexico.

“From admiring wildlife and landscapes, to connecting with history and culture, trails are such important and memorable elements of a national park experience for the 330 million people that visit each year,” said Will Shafroth, president and chief executive officer of the National Park Foundation. “Thanks to Nature Valley’s support, we’re making it possible for visitors to explore even more as we continue our work together for the benefit of parks and people.”

To celebrate the project’s milestone, Nature Valley partnered with musician and actor Daveed Diggs to rework the song “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” by The Proclaimers. A promotional video also was created to accompany the new version of the song and promote visits to national parks.

“We are delighted that these restored trails will enable more people to find solace or recharge in America’s treasured national parks and we hope the catchy remake of ‘I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)’ inspires more people to visit a park, get outside and explore,” said Kristin Atherton, brand experience director, Snacks & Natural/Organic, General Mills.

Following the project’s success, Nature Valley is expanding its partnership with the National Park Foundation and has pledged another $3 million to restore access to 10,000 more miles of trails.