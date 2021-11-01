COLLEGEDALE, TENN. — McKee Foods Corp. has expanded its mini muffin lineup with the launch of Little Debbie Strawberry Shortcake Mini Muffins.

The bite-sized muffins are packaged four muffins to a pouch and five pouches to a carton, and they have a suggested retail price of $2.59. The muffins are baked with a flavor profile of strawberry and vanilla shortcake.

“One of the perks of working at McKee Foods is that my family gets to taste new products before anyone else,” said Erica Harrison, Little Debbie product manager. “My 8-year-old son absolutely loves when I bring home goodies to try. Most recently, he opened up a fresh pack of Strawberry Shortcake Mini Muffins, and his delight was priceless. He did not stop at just one pack. Needless to say, they are now one of his favorites and most requested to date.”