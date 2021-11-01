ST. LOUIS — EverGrain, a sustainable ingredient company, is introducing protein and fiber barley-based ingredients for food and beverages.

EverGrain utilizes saved grain from brewing to transform the circularly sourced barley into nutrient-rich ingredients.

“Our unique barley ingredients will transform plant-based products, delivering better tasting and more nutritious options to consumers who seek a healthier and more sustainable future,” said Greg Belt, founder and chief executive officer of EverGrain. “EverGrain’s innovative and circular approach, which we’ve honed over the past five years, offers a scalable, local and reliable solution for the global food industry to help address the world’s food security and sustainability challenges.”

Backed by Anheuser-Busch InBev, EverGrain will support the growing demand from its commercial customers by providing a scalable, consistent, and stable supply of its ingredients.

“AB InBev is proud to support such a remarkable, purpose driven venture with a mission to create incredible ingredients to nourish the world through the transformative power of circularity,” said Tony Milikin, chief sustainability and procurement officer of Anheuser-Busch InBev. “EverGrain marks an important milestone in our ultimate goal of building a better world as we look to the next 100 years and beyond.”

With this launch, EverGrain is commercializing its first generation of nutrient-rich, ancient-grain products to market, EverPro and EverVita. Both product lines are versatile and can be used across a wide range of food products. EverPro, a fully soluble protein isolate, is currently being formulated in multiple plant-based protein products, including beverages, protein bars and snacks. EverVita, barley fibers and proteins with minimal starch, are being used as a single solution to boost the nutrition and gut health benefits of baked foods, pasta and snacks without impacting taste and texture.

EverGrain ingredients are currently available in products such as Take Two, a plant-based barley milk line. The company also has multiple product launches with commercial partners planned that will reach shelves in both the United States and Europe in the first quarter of fiscal year 2021.