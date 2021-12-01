WESTPORT, CONN. – David Best has been named chief executive officer and president of Newman’s Own, Inc. Mr. Best has been with the company for nine years and has held the positions of president and chief operating officer since 2015.

As CEO, he will be responsible for the Newman’s Own food operations and its licensing business. Prior to joining Newman’s Own, Mr. Best was a principal at Henry Rak Consulting Partners. Earlier, he was senior business director at Unilever North America, group marketing director at Atkins Nutritionals, Inc., and marketing director at General Mills, Inc.

He received a bachelor’s degree in aerospace engineering at the University of Michigan College of Engineering and a master’s degree in business administration at the University of Michigan — Stephen M. Ross School of Business.

“Dave’s appointment as CEO recognizes his significant contributions to date and his commitment to building an organization that strengthens the Newman’s Own brand and grows revenues for Newman’s Own Foundation,” said Ellen Marram, board chair for Newman’s Own, Inc.