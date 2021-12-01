LOS ANGELES — CJ Foods USA Inc. (CJ Foods), the US-based affiliate of CJ CheilJedang (CJCJ), has unveiled plans to invest several hundred million dollars to build a 700,000-square-foot Asian food production facility in Sioux Falls, SD.

The new facility will include automated food production lines, a warehouse and distribution center, shipping and receiving docks, and office space. By 2025, the new plant will accommodate more than 600 new jobs.

The plant will make a broad range of Asian-style meals, sides, snacks and appetizers in the shelf-stable and frozen categories, and that food will be sold and distributed by CJ Foods and Schwan’s Co., which is a US-based affiliate of CJ Foods.

In addition to the South Dakota plant, CJ Foods operates five Asian-style food plants in California, Ohio, New York and New Jersey, while Schwan’s operates two in Texas. CJ Foods and Schwan’s Co. offer several Asian-style brands in both the foodservice and retail sectors, including Bibigo, Pagoda, Kahiki, Minh and Annie Chun’s foods.

“This strategically important new investment represents an extremely exciting time for both CJ Foods and Schwan’s Co.,” said Dimitrios Smyrnios, executive chairman of CJCJ Foods, Americas, and chief executive officer of Schwan’s Co. “Adding this world-class Asian food plant in South Dakota will help us lead the fast-growing Asian food category in North America and achieve our long-term growth plans. Ultimately, this plant will meet the increasing needs of our retail and foodservice customers by creating significant production capacity, fueling Asian food category growth, and enabling future innovation.”

Citing data from consulting and research firm Technomic, CJ Foods said 23% of global food consumers are preparing more global flavors at home than they did two years ago, and that growth is even stronger among millennials (39%). Asian food is part of that global flavor trend.

“The growth and popularity of Asian cuisine is something we expect to continue unabated over the coming years, especially as consumers have the opportunity to increasingly experience high-quality, authentic global foods when dining out or preparing meals at home,” Mr. Smyrnios said. “We are excited to work with our retail and foodservice customers to expand the Asian food category and create great consumer experiences.”