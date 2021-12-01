LAKEVILLE, MINN. — Post Holdings, Inc. is bringing its cereal brands outside the breakfast bowl with the launch of Post Cereal Snacks.

New Cocoa Pebbles Crisps, Fruity Pebbles Crisps, Honeycomb Big Bites and Chocolate Honeycomb Big Bites feature the same flavors as their breakfast cereal counterparts but come in larger, more portable and snackable forms.

The Pebbles Crisps snacks are about the size of a potato chip and are gluten-free, Post said, while the Honeycomb Big Bites are about twice as big as the original cereal shape. All four varieties are available in a 6-oz multi-serve, resealable pouch.

“According to recent research from Mintel, nearly 40% of consumers say they eat cereal as a snack, and 13% report eating cereal on the go,” said Tara LaFerla, brand manager of portfolio innovation at Post Consumer Brands. “We developed our new Pebbles Crisps and Honeycomb Big Bites to make it even easier for people to enjoy their favorite cereals anywhere and any time of day. Our new cereal snacks have big flavor and big crunch in a 'no mess' form that parents and kids will love.”

Post Cereal Snacks are available in the cereal aisle at grocery stores nationwide for a suggested retail price of $3.99.

Post is the latest cereal maker to reformat its cereal as snacks to expand its products into more consumption occasions and different dayparts. In December 2020, General Mills, Inc. introduced Remix Snacking Mixes in three flavors: cinnamon vanilla with Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Vanilla Chex cereal, Golden Grahams S’mores with Golden Grahams and Cocoa Puffs cereal, and chocolate caramel with Chocolate Toast Crunch and Vanilla Chex cereal. In April 2020, Kellogg Co. debuted Kellogg’s Jumbo Snax in four varieties: Froot Loops, Apple Jacks, Corn Pops and Frosted Flakes-inspired Tiger Paws. FBN