AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS — FroDo Baking Co. has acquired the East Rutherford, NJ-based frozen dough business of Corbion nv. The transaction comes after Corbion unveiled its Advance 2025 strategy in March of 2020. Since Corbion is a global leader in ingredients and strong in business-to-business markets, the frozen dough business did not fit with the new strategy since it is a semi-finished product line delivering to consumer outlets.

“This divestment allows us to further increase our focus on our preservation and functional systems ingredients, and we can do so in full confidence that our colleagues in the frozen dough business will be better positioned to flourish in this growth market under the new owner, with a clear, singular focus,” said Andy Muller, president of sustainable food solutions for Amsterdam-based Corbion. “Finally, I would like to thank our colleagues from the frozen dough business for their valuable contribution to Corbion over many years.”

Based in East Rutherford, FroDo Baking Co. is a national manufacturer and distributor of frozen dough products and other baked foods to retailers.