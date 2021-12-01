RICHMOND, VA. — Sugden Processing Equipment Ltd. has acquired VanderPol Waffle Systems from AMF Bakery Systems Europe BV, a business unit of AMF. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

VanderPol Waffle Systems produces industrial waffle line equipment. Founded in 1880, the brand functioned under Tromp-Pol (Vanderpol) Baking Equipment BV until it was acquired in 2014 by Markel Food Group together with AMF Tromp and AMF Den Boer brands, both operating as AMF Bakery Systems Europe BV.

Based in Lancashire, UK, Sugden manufactures hotplate equipment that is used for the production of pancakes, English muffins, crumpets, potato cakes, Welsh cakes, faris and soda bread. Through this acquisition, the company will now offer waffle and funcake systems under the Sugden-Vanderpol range.

As Sugden seeks to increase its presence in the UK and internationally, the deal supports Sugden’s development plans, said Chris Baldwin, managing director, Sugden.

“This strengthens our product range and market position and ensures growth and security throughout the business,” he said.

AMF currently partners with Sugden to offer a variety of English muffin and griddle cake equipment.

“AMF and Sugden have forged a strong and successful history offering complete English Muffin systems to the global baking industry,” said Vincent Langelaar, vice president of operations, EMEAAP region, AMF. “Through this relationship, we have recognized that Sugden can bring tremendous focus and innovation to the Vanderpol waffle griddle product line and we look forward to fully supporting this transition and continuing to partner with them to serve common customer projects in the future.”