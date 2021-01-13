ST. LOUIS — Panera Bread Co. has added two new varieties to its lineup of flatbread pizzas: pepperoni and four cheese. The new offerings join three varieties that were introduced in October 2020: cheese, Margherita and chipotle chicken.

The new pepperoni flatbread pizza features Panera's signature crisp crust topped with mozzarella, pepperoni and tomato bell pepper sauce. The four cheese flatbread is topped with a creamy white garlic sauce and the combination of Parmesan, mozzarella, fontina and feta cheeses.

“Our delicious flatbread pizza crust is the perfect canvas for our amazing ingredients, and we couldn't resist adding even more flavors for our guests to choose from,” said Claes Petersson, chief food and innovation officer at Panera. “Each new menu item begins with our commitment to serve more of the foods that our customers crave, like delicious, crispy pepperoni pizza and cheesy, toasty four cheese. We can't wait for guests to try these new chef's creations for themselves.”

Eduardo Luz, chief brand and concept officer at Panera, said the restaurant chain has served more than five million flatbread pizzas since they launched late last fall. At that time, Mr. Luz said the company anticipates pizza will become a strong anchor for Panera’s growing dinner business. Pre-COVID, Panera had started to invest in the dinner business, a daypart that without much historical dedication had represented more than 30% of the company's sales, he said.

In addition to the new pizza offerings, Panera said it is adding two new Flatbread Family Feast value meals. The new bundles offer two flatbread pizzas and two salads for $23 or three flatbread pizzas and three salads for $29.