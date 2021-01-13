ABBOTSFORD, BC. — Little Northern Bakehouse, a Canadian baker of gluten-free and plant-based bread and baked foods, has added three new certified organic gluten-free bread products to its lineup: Organic Ancient Grain, Organic Oatmeal, and Organic Original.

“At Little Northern Bakehouse we are committed to making healthier, gluten-free breads everyone can enjoy, and as consumers are seeking out more organic options, we’ve responded by bringing that option to the gluten-free category as well,” said Darren Mahaffy, chief marketing officer at Little Northern Bakehouse. “We are excited to now offer an even larger variety of products that differ greatly from the current options in the category — for both those who are celiac and those who eat gluten-free for health reasons.”

The new loaves retail for $6.99 and will be available in the freezer aisle at Sprouts and other natural food grocers in the United States and at Choices, Loblaws, Longos, Metro, Nature’s Fare, Sobeys and Whole Foods in Canada