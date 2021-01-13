MCKEES ROCKS, PA. — 5 Generation Bakers, the makers of Jenny Lee Swirl Bread, and Hemp Synergistics, a Leetsdale, Pa.-based biotech company specializing in hemp-based ingredients and consumer products, are partnering on the launch of a cannabidiol (CBD) baked foods line called The Hemp Bakers.

The ready-to-eat products are 100% THC-free and contain 25 mg of CBD from broad-spectrum hemp per serving. The company said the Jenny Lee formulated recipes use Hemp Synergistics Hemp Bake Mix, a free-flowing tasteless and odorless powder that eliminates hemp’s bitter taste.

“This is a tremendous partnership that has the potential to revolutionize the CBD food and beverage industry,” said Dan Kohler, chief executive officer of Hemp Synergistics. “One of the nation’s most successful commercial baked goods producers has been searching relentlessly for an innovative hemp ingredient that would allow them to produce CBD edibles with a consistent gourmet flavor profile, small batch after small batch. By combining century-old family recipes and Hemp Synergistics’ patent-pending hemp food ingredient, we’re on a mission to create the best tasting edibles in the world.”

Scott Baker, president of 5 Generation Bakers, added, “For the last two years, we were focused on producing the best tasting baked CBD baked goods and searched globally for a quality hemp ingredient that would both mix well and have no taste — we weren’t willing to sacrifice our brand promise of ingredient quality and flavor. We tried several hemp oil blends, but we had to stop because we couldn’t reach our desired flavor profile. Existing hemp oils and powders made with chemical-filled nanotechnology produced bad tasting baked goods, with inconsistent CBD levels. I almost gave up — until serendipity brought me together with Hemp Synergistics’ director of product development.”

The Hemp Bakers’ Edibles line, sold individually or by boxes of 12, includes CBD Chocolate Chip Cookie and CBD Brownie Cake. The products are available online and will soon be available at retail.