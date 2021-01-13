KARLSHAMN, SWEDEN — Tomas Bergendahl, currently chief financial officer and executive vice president of international consulting group COWI Holding A/S, has been named CFO of AAK, effective no later than Aug. 1. He will succeed Fredrik Nilsson, who will leave AAK at the end of January after spending seven years as CFO.

Mr. Bergendahl for the past 5 ½ years has worked for Denmark-based COWI Holding, which is involved in engineering, economics and environmental science. Previously, he was CFO at Rederi AB TransAtlantic, a Swedish shipping company, and he held various senior finance positions for companies within Volvo Aero, both in Scandinavia and the United States.

Mr. Bergendahl received a master’s degree in business administration from Luleå University of Technology in Sweden.

“I am very excited to join AAK, and I look forward to work with the team and contribute to the company’s continued growth journey,” Mr. Bergendahl said. “The combination of an entrepreneurial, customer-focused, decentralized and global company coupled with a strong set of values and an inclusive culture is what makes AAK so inspiring.”

Karlshamn-based AAK supplies vegetable oils and fats to industries such as food and beverage and personal care.

“It is with great pleasure I welcome Tomas Bergendahl to AAK, a very strong addition to our team,” said Johan Westman, president and chief executive officer. “Not only has Tomas an abundance of important and relevant experience, but his drive, personal values, and characteristics are very well in line with the open, ambitious and forward-thinking spirit of AAK.”