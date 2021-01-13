EAST HARTFORD, CONN. — Bakery On Main has redesigned its packaging to make it easier for consumers to find its gluten-free bakery products and snacks on retail shelves. The new packaging features updated graphics and a new logo.

“Bakery On Main has been a mainstay for gluten-free consumers looking for great-tasting, safe gluten-free foods,” said Michael Smulders, president and founder, Bakery On Main. “As we continue to innovate and expand our brand families and product lineup, we wanted to refresh the brand look to make it easier to find on shelf while at the same time, retaining some of the unique retro brand elements our consumers have told us they love.”

To achieve the new look, the bakery worked with C.A. Branding, a Chicago-based marketing firm, on the redesign. While the packaging still features an awning design and jewel tone colors, a logo in a retro font and easy-to-read ingredient callouts and certifications have been added.

Bakery On Main’s new packaging is launching at retailers across the United States and can be seen on the company’s website.

Founded in 1992 and based in East Hartford, Conn., Bakery On Main creates a range of granola, oatmeal and bars products. The company’s products are gluten-free, kosher and Non-GMO Project verified.