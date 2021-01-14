WASHINGTON — Robb MacKie, president and chief executive officer of the American Bakers Association, has been named chairman of the National Association of Manufacturers Council of Manufacturing Associations (CMA). The CMA is made up of more than 260 industry-specific manufacturing associations.

The CMA’s mission is to bolster the industry’s nationwide grassroots mobilization efforts and improve the competitiveness of manufacturers in the United States.

“As business leaders in our communities, bakers and manufacturers are the voice for free enterprise, opportunity and bold innovation,” Mr. MacKie said. “I am also excited to help promote the importance of manufacturers in solving our country’s challenges. Bakers and manufacturers play a vital role in our country, and I look forward to helping strengthen that role during these uncertain and challenging times.”

Phil Bell, president and CEO of the Steel Manufacturers Association, has been named vice chair of the association.

“America is confronting enormous challenges, and the business community has a responsibility to keep leading us forward — to defeat the pandemic and to protect our democracy,” said Jay Timmons, president and CEO of NAM. “Robb and Phil are extraordinary leaders, profoundly committed to bring about an American renewal and upholding the values that have made us exceptional: free enterprise, competitiveness, individual liberty and equal opportunity. The CMA is in good hands with them at the helm, and manufacturing associations look forward to working with the incoming administration and all leaders who believe in these shared values.”

New 2021 CMA board members selected to serve a three-year term include the following: