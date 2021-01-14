NEW YORK — Since March 2020, over 18 million consumer packaged goods shoppers have gone online to do their shopping, finds a survey released by Nielsen.

The boom in e-commerce has led to the increase of omnichannel shopping. For many, Nielsen found online channels are a key means to compare prices, research new products and find physical stores, giving way to a full-blown explosion of true omnichannel shopping. In the last year, omnichannel shopping has increased 50%.

When examining consumers’ levels of engagement across channels Nielsen found: