BELLINGHAM, WASH. — Highkey has expanded its portfolio of low-carb products with the introduction of 10 baked snacks and confections.

Highkey’s new offerings include:

Two varieties of Soft Baked Mini Brownies, including chocolate chip fudge or blondie flavors

Chocolate Chip Mini Biscotti Cookies

Two varieties of Soft Baked Brownie Bars, including chocolate chip fudge or blondie flavors

Wafer Cookies

Vanilla Shortbread Mini Cookies

Salted Caramel Mini Cookies

Two varieties of Caramel Clusters, including dark chocolate almond and milk chocolate pecan flavors

The products are keto-friendly and contain up to 4 grams of net carbohydrates per serving. Highkey calculates net carbohydrates by subtracting the total grams of dietary fiber, erythritol and allulose in each serving of a product from the total carbohydrates. The items are also free from gluten, grains and added sugars.

Aditya (AJ) Patel, co-founder of Highkey, said the company launched the snacks at the beginning of the year to help consumers commit to healthy resolutions they may have set for 2021.

“A few years ago, I made the resolution to cut back on sugar and carbs, and it was really hard,” Mr. Patel said. “I still craved my favorite sugary foods, and I couldn’t find healthier alternatives that were tasty and had ingredients I was comfortable with. That's where the idea for HighKey came from. With the help of my co-founder, John Gibb, we’ve been able to develop more than 50 delicious products with great macros in two years. I’m excited we’ll be rolling out 10 of these just in time for the new year so people can have FOMO NO MO' and achieve their goals.”

Highkey’s new products are available on the company’s website and Amazon.