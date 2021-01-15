KANSAS CITY —Sosland Publishing Co. is set to debut Dairy Processing, a new informational brand dedicated to the $9 billion North American dairy processing market.

Launching in April 2021, Dairy Processing will provide news and feature stories targeted toward leaders and decision makers in the dairy industry. It joins Sosland Publishing’s broad selection of publications and online offerings, including Milling & Baking News, Food Business News, Baking & Snack¸ MEAT+POULTRY, World Grain, Pet Food Processing, Supermarket Perimeter, bake and BakingBusiness.com.

“We’ve been fortunate to pull together a remarkable team of deeply experienced dairy industry veterans for our masthead,” said Matt O’Shea, publisher of Dairy Processing. “Professionals like Donna Berry, Lynn Petrak and Pamela Accetta Smith know and are known by an industry that is thirsty for a dedicated source of information. We see tremendous opportunity for Dairy Processing to quickly become the indispensable information source for one of the food industry’s most important segments.”

Dairy Processing will debut as a quarterly magazine in 2021 and will evolve to a monthly magazine in 2022. Along with the stand-alone print magazine, Dairy Processing will have a dedicated website and a variety of digital media, including three segment-specific targeted newsletters: Daily Dairy Brief, Operations Update and Cheese Product News. It is expected to reach approximately 12,000 decision makers throughout the United States and Canada.

“We are proud to launch Dairy Processing to meet the needs of the remarkable individuals who make the dairy processing industry what it is,” said Charles Sosland, chief executive officer at Sosland Publishing. “I congratulate Matt O’Shea and the rest of the Dairy Processing team, and look forward to it following the successful trails blazed by MEAT+POULTRY, Baking & Snack and Food Business News.”