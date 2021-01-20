REDONDO BEACH, CALIF. — Michael A. Bastasch, a longtime executive at United Bakery Equipment Co., died Jan. 7. He was 60 years old.

Born in Seattle, Mr. Bastasch spent much of his childhood in Kansas City before moving to Southern California in 1970. After graduating from the University of San Diego in 1984 with a degree in physics, Mr. Bastasch joined the family’s manufacturing business, United Bakery Equipment Co., a manufacturer of automated slicing and packaging equipment. He would spend 37 years at the company, eventually rising to president.

Survivors include his father, Francis; brothers, Peter (Elizabeth) and James (Mariana); wife, Donna; sons, Michael (Jacolyn), Kevin and Beau; daughter, Olivia; and two grandchildren, Michael and Curtis.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Jan. 23 at St. Lawrence Martyr Catholic Church in Redondo Beach.