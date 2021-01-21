ST. LOUIS — The United Soybean Board is partnering with Soylent and DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences, a business unit of DuPont, in a pilot program to market products and ingredients as being made with sustainably grown soy from the United States. The program began Jan. 19 and will run through March 19.

The sustainably grown US soy mark denotes agricultural practices, including no-till and cover crops, that deliver sustainable benefits in biodiversity, soil carbon, water management and soil conservation.

“DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences is proud to partner with USB and Soylent in developing the sustainably grown US soy mark, which represents the many ways that US growers are working to ensure that US soy sets the global benchmark for sustainable plant protein production,” said Tony Andrew, protein solutions business unit leader at DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences.

Demir Vangelov, chief executive officer of Soylent, said, “It’s an honor to be one of the first companies to receive the sustainably grown US soy mark. For years, we have created market-leading products rooted in science and sustainability, so it was important to us to be a part of this pilot.”