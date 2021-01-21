HEERLEN, THE NETHERLANDS — Chris Goppelsroeder, president and chief executive officer of DSM Nutritional Products and a member of the DSM executive committee, will retire on April 1, Heerlen-based Royal DSM said on Jan. 20. Dimitri de Vreeze, co-chief executive officer and chief operating officer of Royal DSM, will step into Mr. Goppelsroeder’s leadership role for DSM Nutritional Products.

Mr. Goppelsroeder joined DSM in 2003 when it acquired Roche Holding AG’s vitamins division. He became president and CEO of DSM Nutritional Products in 2013. Mr. Goppelsroeder played a part in acquisitions, including Glycom and Erber Group, and a role in developing projects such as Clean Cow/Bovaver, Veramaris and DSM’s moves into the space of precision and personalized nutrition.

Mr. de Vreeze joined DSM in 1990. In December 2019 he and Geraldine Matchett were named co-CEOs of DSM when Feike Sijbesma retired.