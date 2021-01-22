NEW DEHLI — Nature Bio Foods BV, a subsidiary of LT Foods Ltd., has acquired a 30% stake in Leev, an organic snack and baking mix manufacturer based in The Netherlands. The transaction includes an option to acquire an additional 21% stake in five years.

Nature Bio Foods is an organic ingredient supplier and private label manufacturer. The company is based in Sonepat, India, and has facilities in The Netherlands and the United States.

Through this acquisition, Nature Bio Foods will expand its presence in the European market while also providing Leev with increased access to organic ingredients.

Leev’s portfolio includes bars, crackers, brownies, waffles, puffed cakes and baking mixes. The company plans on expanding its range to include whole grains products.

“From a strategic point of view, it is critical that we build short supply chains,” said Leo Voorwinden, director, Leev. “With Nature Bio Foods coming on board, we can source our raw materials directly from organic farmers in India.”

Vijay Kumar Arora, chairman and managing director, LT Foods, added that Leev will have access to the more than 60,000 farms where Nature Bio Foods ingredients are grown.

“Now consumers of The Netherlands will enjoy the finest organic ingredients from India with local distribution in Netherlands,” he noted.