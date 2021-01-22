The patented High-Pressure Clean in Place (CIP) System by Shaffer, a Bundy Baking Solution, performs automated bowl sanitation procedures. The system can be included on most horizontal mixers and is integrated with the mixer controls and programming of the equipment. The CIP system consists of a high-pressure pump, fluid-driven 360-degree swivel cleaning nozzles and nozzle insertion/retraction equipment. The system can be designed for one pump to feed multiple mixers.

(937) 652-2151 • www.bundybakingsolutions.com/shaffer