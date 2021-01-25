ZAVENTEM, BELGIUM — Miranda Prins has been promoted to vice president of Continental Europe at Kellogg Co. She succeeds Javier Letamendia, who has left Kellogg to pursue other opportunities.

In her new role, Ms. Prins will be responsible for leading Kellogg’s business operations in Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland and The Netherlands. Specifically, she will seek to guide the company’s cereals, cereal bars and savory snacks segments, as well as develop Kellogg’s social responsibility and well-being strategy, in the various countries of continental Europe.

Ms. Prins most recently was vice president of Pringles Europe since June 2019. Earlier, she was marketing director for Pringles, and before that she was marketing director for France and Benelux. She joined Kellogg in 2008. Ms. Prins began her career at Reckitt Benckiser Belgium in the field sales team, then held various positions in sales and marketing before joining Kellogg.

“We are delighted with the appointment of Miranda as vice president for the region,” said David Lawlor, president of Kellogg Europe. “She has an exceptional career and will now play a major role in the group’s growth in continental Europe. This appointment reflects the wealth of managerial resources within our regional organization and our commitment to guarantee greater diversity, both in terms of gender and culture, in our management functions.”

Ms. Prins is originally from Groningen (northern Netherlands) and graduated in international business from Maastricht University in 2002. She speaks six languages and has lived in five different countries.