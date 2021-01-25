RENO, NEV. — Nature’s Bakery is launching a line of soft-baked snacks featuring oats, flaxseed, fruit and vegetables such as sweet potato, kale and carrot.

Nature’s Bakery Baked-Ins are described as better-for-you takes on classic baked treats. Each serving offers 3 grams of fiber and 9 grams of whole grains. Varieties include chocolate oat and banana chocolate chip.

“There's something about classic baked goods that provides us with a sense of comfort,” said Vilma Livas, chief marketing officer at Nature's Bakery. “When developing Baked-Ins, we wanted to make sure we packed in nature’s greatest ingredients in every bite without compromising the familiar tastes we crave.”

The company cited Mintel data indicating 66% of consumers want more healthy snack options and 33% of parents want more organic options. The products are Non-GMO Project verified, organic, certified vegan and free of soy, nuts and artificial ingredients.

“It’s a win for parents everywhere,” Ms. Livas said. “The magic is that you can’t even taste the secret goodness, and that’s what makes these snacks seriously good.”

Nature’s Bakery Baked-Ins are available nationwide at Target, Kroger and Publix stores and online at Amazon and naturesbakery.com.

Founded in 2011, Nature’s Bakery offers a portfolio of better-for-you snacks, including whole wheat fig bars, gluten-free fig bars, oatmeal crumble bars and double chocolate brownies. This past December, it was announced Kind Snacks, which was in the process of being acquired by Mars, Inc., entered into an agreement to acquire Nature’s Bakery for an undisclosed sum.