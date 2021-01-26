RICHVALE, CALIF. — Lundberg Family Farms, a maker of rice and quinoa products, has unveiled a new logo, website and snack, part of a brand refresh for the 84-year-old company.

“We are excited to share this new chapter in the Lundberg story — one that reflects our rice farming roots while cultivating our relationship with a new generation of Lundberg consumers,” said Susan Shields, vice president of marketing.

Among the changes taking place at Lundberg is the launch of a new logo. Described by the company as “clear and contemporary,” the pared-down logo features a Heritage Blue badge and rice panicle created to resonate with today’s grocery shoppers. It marks the seventh logo change for the company but the first redesign in 20 years.

The logo has evolved from the Lundberg name in block letters on bags of milled rice in the 1960s to a woodcut portrait of the founding brothers in the 1980s to a pastoral farm scene in 2001. Lundberg first introduced the badge shape in 1994, and in the new design, the company’s iconic rice panicles remain in a larger, simplified form of the badge.

Lundberg also has updated its website, Lundberg.com. The updated website features intuitive functionality and navigation to videos, a new blog and an expanded format to share Lundberg’s history, grains, sustainability initiatives and family of products. The website also includes recipes complete with photos, as well as details on where to buy each product.

In addition to the new logo and refreshed website, Lundberg announced the introduction of Organic Rice Cake Minis. The hexagon-shaped Rice Cake Minis are thin, crispy, and come in five flavors: sea salt, white cheddar, apple pie, ginger seaweed and buffalo ranch. The bite-size snacks are USDA-certified organic, Non-GMO Project verified, 100% whole grain and gluten-free.

Lundberg said it has partnered with TerraCycle on the Rice Cake Minis packaging to ensure its recyclability.