ATLANTA — Michael Haley has joined Inspire Brands, Inc. as president and managing director of international operations. In his new role, Mr. Haley will be responsible for driving the international growth and development for Inspire’s portfolio of brands, which includes Arby's, Buffalo Wild Wings, Dunkin’, Sonic Drive-In, Jimmy John's, Rusty Taco and Baskin-Robbins. Inspire operates more than 9,000 restaurants across 60 countries outside the United States.

Mr. Haley was most recently based in London as the chief partnership officer at Pret A Manger, where he held global responsibility for Pret’s Partnership shops. Prior to Pret A Manger, he spent more than 14 years with Starbucks Coffee Co. in Seattle, Amsterdam and London. While at Starbucks, he led the development for Starbucks licensed and franchised stores across Europe, Middle East and Africa. He began his career as an environmental engineer at Shaw Group.

“Michael brings a deep background in international restaurant operations, coupled with experience in business development, food and marketing, making him a great fit for this role at Inspire,” said Paul Brown, chief executive officer of Inspire Brands. “Additionally, he deeply understands the needs of businesses that operate internationally and how to best support global franchisees. We see great growth potential for our brands internationally, and Michael will play a key role in delivering on that objective.”

Mr. Haley received a bachelor’s degree in civil and environmental engineering at Villanova University and a master’s degree in business administration at Georgetown University.

Mr. Haley is based at Inspire Brands’ Global Support Center in Atlanta.