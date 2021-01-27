HERSHEY, PA. — The Hershey Co. is introducing the Whozeewhatzit Bar, Hershey’s Whatchamacallit brand’s first new bar in 10 years.

The Whozeewhatzit Bar features chocolatey rice crisps and a layer of peanut butter crème all enrobed in chocolate. Each bar contains 250 calories.

To name the new bar, the Whatchamacallit brand asked consumers to submit ideas, promising the creator of the winning moniker $5,000 and a year’s supply of the candy bar. After receiving more than 43,000 entries, Hershey declared the name Whozeewhatzit, submitted by Lisa M. from Framingham, Mass., the winner.

“The new Whozeewhatzit bar has all the wacky, crazy, chew-tastic perks that Whatchamacallit fans love, plus a few more,” said Jenna Hamm, brand manager for Whatchamacallit. “There were lots of great submissions but none that captured the bar's irresistible characteristics while still paying homage to the beloved Whatchamacallit brand quite like the name Whozeewhatzit.”

Available nationwide starting in February, the Whozeewhatzit Bar will retail for $1.11 for a 1.5-oz bar and $1.66 for a 3-oz bar.