BATTLE CREEK, MICH. — Kellogg Co. is ushering its Special K brand into the keto category with a new line of Special K Keto-Friendly Snack Bars.

Available in chocolate almond fudge and peanut butter fudge flavors, the bars contain 160 calories, 12 grams of fat, 7 grams of protein, 2 grams of net carbs and 1 gram of sugar each.

Kellogg’s Special K Keto-Friendly Snack Bars are made with peanut butter or almond butter, peanut flour or almond flour, cocoa butter, oat fiber, soy protein, chicory root fiber, whey protein and stevia.

“Our Kellogg's Special K Keto-Friendly Snack Bars help you win however you eat, whether you're all-in on keto, a dabbler, a first-timer or just want something delicious and convenient with 1 gram of sugar,” said Courtney Bentley, Special K brand manager.

The snack bars are available nationwide for a suggested retail price of $6.99 for a five-count box.

The new bars are Kellogg Co.’s second new product launch in the keto segment this month. Earlier in January, the company debuted Kashi GO Keto-Friendly Cereal.