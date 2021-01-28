ABBOTSFORD, BC. — Silver Hills Bakery has introduced four new nutrient-rich organic sprouted bread varieties: Full Seed Ahead, Oat So Lovely, Farmer Fife and Wheat & Greet.

The four new loaves are rich in vital nutrients like fiber, iron, selenium, zinc and B vitamins.

“As a leader in sprouted breads we want to continue meeting our consumers’ priorities, and right now that’s function, plant-based and organic,” said Darren Mahaffy, chief marketing officer for Silver Hills Bakery. “With all of the nutritional bonuses sprouting and plant-based ingredients naturally have to offer, along with delicious flavor and texture, these new organic loaves provide consumers with everything they’re looking for in the bread aisle.”

According to Silver Hills Bakery, the new loaves provide nearly 50% or more of the daily recommended serving of whole grains, 6 to 8 grams of fiber and 6 to 12 grams of protein per two-slice serving. The four new loaves join Silver Hills Bakery’s full portfolio of products, including sprouted bread, buns, bagels, muffins and tortillas, which are all non-GMO, plant-based, peanut- and nut-free and third-party verified glyphosate-free.

The new loaves are now available at Sprouts and other natural food grocers in the United States and at Loblaws, Choices, IGA, Sobeys, Whole Foods, Longos, Metro and Nature’s Fare in Canada for a suggested retail price of $5.79.